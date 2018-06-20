Global stock markets slumped Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to put tariffs on another US$200 billion in imports from China, and the Chinese government said it would retaliate, bringing tensions between the world’s two largest economies closer to a boil.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 412 points, or 1.7 per cent. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2.8 per cent. Major stock indices in Asia and Europe also took sharp losses.

Trump’s new proposal calls for a 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion in goods, and Beijing said it would respond with “comprehensive measures.” It does not import enough goods from the US to match the scale of Trump’s proposal but could adopt other methods.

Could Trump’s tariffs be the start of a new tech order for China?

On Friday, Trump ordered a 25 per cent tax on US$34 billion in Chinese imports, and Beijing matched that total. Those tariffs will not take effect until July 6, which leaves time for the countries to negotiate.

In morning trading, the S&P 500 index had lost 29 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 2,744. The Nasdaq composite had fallen 104 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 7,642.

Germany’s DAX was down 1.6 per cent after a similar loss on Monday. The CAC 40 of France fell 1.4 per cent, and in London the FTSE 100 lost 0.6 per cent.

The losses were even heavier in Asia, where Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 retreated 1.8 per cent and Seoul’s Kospi gave up 1.5 per cent. Indices in Australia and India took smaller losses.

Industrial and technology companies took some of the worst hits as investors worried that the dispute could grow more intense and drag down global economic growth. Trump accused Beijing of being unwilling to resolve the dispute over complaints that it steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. China’s Commerce Ministry criticised the White House action as blackmail and said Beijing was ready to retaliate.

Aerospace company Boeing dropped 4.4 per cent, and construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar shed 4.1 per cent. Apple fell 2.4 per cent, and Facebook gave up 1.6 per cent.

Automakers fell sharply. GM sank 3.9 per cent while Tesla slumped 5.4 per cent and Ford 2.3 per cent.

Shares of Chinese companies listed in the US also slumped. E-commerce company JD.com lost 5.2 per cent, and its competitor Alibaba slid 4.1 per cent. Search engine Baidu declined 4.1 per cent.

Bond prices climbed as investors turned a bit more cautious. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87 per cent from 2.92 per cent. That sent interest rates lower and banks skidded as well. JPMorgan Chase surrendered 1.2 per cent, and Bank of America slid 1.3 per cent.

In an issue that’s become linked to the trade dispute, the Senate on Monday approved a defence policy bill that would block a White House plan to allow Chinese telecom giant ZTE to buy component parts from the US. ZTE is accused of violating trade laws by selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran.

In April, the US Commerce Department blocked ZTE from buying US components for seven years, a move tantamount to a death sentence for the company. Earlier this month the Trump administration announced a deal with ZTE, but Senate leaders have sought to reverse it.

ZTE stock tumbled 24 per cent in Hong Kong. US companies that supply ZTE also sank. Acacia Communications gave up 4.7 per cent and Oclaro sagged 4.3 per cent.

Oil prices turned lower, with US crude down the most. It fell 1.2 per cent to US$65.09 a barrel in New York, and Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, fell 0.3 per cent to US$75.15 a barrel in London. That affected energy companies. Halliburton slipped 1.5 per cent, and Schlumberger dipped 2.1 per cent.

Steel companies also took sharp losses. US Steel fell 4.5 per cent, and Nucor lost 3.8 per cent, while aluminium producer Alcoa declined 5 per cent.