Chinese stocks dropped to their lowest intraday level in two years on Wednesday morning, extending a sharp sell-off on Tuesday to remain on track for a fifth straight session of losses.

The slump came despite the central bank governor’s appeal to the public to not lose confidence in the fundamentals that support the China growth story.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell to as low as 2,872.16 in the morning trade, the worst intraday level since June 27, 2016. It pared some losses to 2,890.66 by the lunch hour break and was down 0.6 per cent from the previous close.

It extended losses following a 3.8 per cent slide on Tuesday. For the past four sessions, the index had shed 6 per cent.

Investors still seemed uneasy after the panic selling on Tuesday prompted the People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang to come forward and appeal to the country’s vast number of individual investors “not to lose confidence”.

“The market fluctuation [today] was mainly affected by emotions,” said Yi Gang in an exclusive interview with the Shanghai Securities Journal, run by state-owned Xinhua News Agency, on Tuesday.

“China still has good economic fundamentals and resilient growth,” he said. “The yuan is one of a few currencies that have appreciated against the US dollar this year.

“I’m fully confident about the health of China’s capital market based on the fundamentals.”

Still, Yi said the PBOC will “prepare for potential external shocks” and “fend off systemic financial risks”.

Yi’s remarks came at the same time when China’s four state-owned financial newspapers issued front page editorials on Wednesday, urging investors to “remain calm and think rationally”.

Individual investors account for 90 per cent of the total pool on the A-share market.

Analysts, however, appear to hold different views.

“The ongoing tit-for-tat rhetoric and retaliatory tariffs point to tangible tensions in the bilateral economic relationship that are yet to be resolved, and suggest the situation could escalate further,” said Raymond Ma, a fund manager at Fidelity International.

Global stocks were hit hard on Tuesday, after US President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an additional US$200 billion of Chinese goods, followed by a response from Beijing saying China will have no choice but to take comprehensive measures against the US.

Lynda Zhou, also a portfolio manager at Fidelity, said China’s “disappointing” macro data for May has raised questions about the outlook of the economy.

“May macroeconomic data released in the past week disappointed expectations across multiple fronts, from investment to consumption to credit growth.

“Overall, the escalation of trade tensions threatens to impact earnings, especially for exporters.”

Besides, the forthcoming introduction of Chinese depositary receipts (CDRs) have affected the Chinese market sentiment.

“Fundraising by the biggest banks in the past two weeks for funds related to the launch of CDRs on China’s domestic markets has sucked a lot of liquidity out of the market.”

Telecoms sector led losses on Wednesday, with shares of ZTE falling by the daily 10 per cent limit for a fifth day in a row, after US senators voted to reinstate a ban on the Chinese telecoms company from doing business with its US suppliers.

But defence shares bucked the weak market trend.

Jiangxi Xinyu Guoke Technology, an explosives maker, was limit-up 10 per cent to 42.02 yuan. Xian ChenXi Aviation Technology, which makes aircraft components, jumped 5.3 per cent to 26.50 yuan. Xian Tian He Defence Technology, a maker of missile defence systems, gained 2.5 per cent to 12.13 yuan.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index swung between small gains and losses, taking a pause after a four-day sell-off that had led to the index shedding 5.3 per cent.

By the mid-session close, the index had risen 0.4 per cent to 29,588.40. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks the performance of Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, dipped 0.1 per cent to 11,484.73.

WH Group, a Chinese meat processor which owns US pork producer Smithfield Foods, was the worst performer among blue-chip stocks, falling 2.3 per cent to HK$6.49.

ZTE’s H shares rebounded 16 per cent to HK$11.38. Still, the stock has fallen a combined 60 per cent since mid-April.

CK Asset Holdings gained 1.1 per cent to HK$64.85 , after exchange information showed former chairman Li Ka-shing has spent HK$584 million in buying the company’s shares for three straight sessions since last Thursday, increasing his stake to 32.06 per cent from 31.82 per cent.

Elsewhere in the region, stocks bounced back after Tuesday’s broad market rout.

Japan’s Nikkei Average was up 0.4 per cent to trade at 22,364.01, , Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1 per cent to 6,163.30, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1 per cent to 2,365.64.

US stocks sank on Tuesday. The blue-chip gauge – the Dow Jones Industrial Average – dropped 1.2 per cent, down for a sixth straight day, marking the longest string of losses in 15 months. The index has wiped out all of its gains in 2018, and is off 0.1 per cent so far this year.