Bitcoin latest: prices, policies and politics

January 17, 2018

The prices of crypto-mining computers have risen with soaring bitcoin prices. It now takes 556 days of computing and a hefty electricity bill to mine a single bitcoin. Is it worth it?

January 17, 2018

Cyberattacks on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in South Korea were performed by the same North Korean hackers associated with the 2014 Sony Pictures Entertainment data theft, US-based researchers claim.

January 15, 2018

Bitcoin mania is not just part of a backlash against big tech, says South China Morning Post columnist Nicholas Spiro, it is a reflection of a loss of faith in – and indeed outright disdain for – the world’s political and economic elites.

January 12, 2018

Japan has a new all-girl “idol” band – the Virtual Currency Girls – on a mission to educate the public about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

January 12, 2018

Investment guru Warren Buffett warned that a ‘bad ending’ is coming for cryptocurrencies, saying that their skyrocketing value is likely fleeting.

January 10, 2018

Hackers found a way to mine cryptocurrency and send it to North Korea.

January 7, 2018

Explainer: Why does it take so long and cost so much to trade bitcoin? The average transaction fee jumped from 14 US cents in early 2016 to US$16 at the start of 2018.

Will anyone still buy coffee with bitcoin? Soaring transaction fees have made it practically useless as a token of exchange in Hong Kong.

January 5, 2018

China plans to limit power use by some bitcoin miners, a potential challenge to an industry whose energy-intensive computer networks enable transactions in the cryptocurrency.

The bitcoin revolution isn’t coming, says South China Morning Post columnist David Dodwell, who is alarmed by cryptocurrency’s political, environmental and criminal impact.

January 1, 2018

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission banned its companies and start-ups from taking part in ICOs in September 2017. Why has one of the most innovative societies giving up its role as a leader in the field and aggressively fighting the trend?

December 29, 2017

Despite generating breathless coverage throughout the year, bitcoin still baffles many. Check out our infographic for a working sense of how the cryptocurrency works, both for individual users and in its larger ecosystem.

December 12, 2017

