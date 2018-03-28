Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday morning, with the tech sector leading losses, after a steep sell-off in technology shares pulled US equities sharply lower on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index had dropped 1.1 per cent to 30,459.60 by mid-morning. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, was 1 per cent down at 12,177.30.

Internet giant Tencent tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$421.6. Aac Technologies and Sunny Optical Technology erased 4.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent to trade at HK$145.4 and HK$152.90 respectively.

Reports that Washington is considering a crackdown on Chinese investment in “sensitive” US technologies have refuelled concerns about an escalating trade dispute between the two countries, said Sam Chi-yung, a senior strategist for South China Securities.

On Tuesday, a Bloomberg report said the Trump administration is considering whether to invoke a law related to national emergencies to restrict Chinese investments in certain technologies. The US Treasury Department is working on plans to identify the technology sectors Chinese firms should be barred from investing in, which could include semiconductors and 5G wireless communications.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent to 3,154.48 in Wednesday’s morning trade. The large-cap CSI300 shed 0.9 per cent to 3,880.00.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged down 0.2 per cent to 1,826.66, while the ChiNext Price Index rose 0.5 per cent to 1,853.03.

Electric car battery maker BYD tumbled 6.8 per cent to 57.15 yuan in Shenzhen, after its 2017 net profit declined 20 per cent from a year earlier, largely due to a sharp decrease in non-electric car sales.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq skidded 2.9 per cent to close Tuesday at 7,008.81.

Facebook slid 4.9 per cent, extending recent heavy losses, after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he will testify before Congress about the company’s data-use standards. Twitter sank 12 per cent, and Netflix lost 6.1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.4 per cent at 23,857.71. The S&P 500 index fell 1.7 per cent to 2,612.62.