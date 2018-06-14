A gauge of Hong Kong’s bank funding costs, which hit a 10-year high, suggests liquidity in the banking sector will be squeezed rapidly and could last longer than expected.

One-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor) rose to 1.58 per cent on Wednesday, its highest level since 2008. Similarly a number of banks have also raised their term deposit rates in tandem in recent months as their short-term borrowing costs rise and in preparation for the eventual rate increases.

The rise in bank funding costs comes as the city’s de facto central bank raised the base lending rate on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement, and also in anticipation of strong seasonal demand as the quarter comes to an end as well as for a spate of large initial public offerings from next month onwards.

But the liquidity crunch seems to be especially pronounced after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s intervention in the foreign exchange market in April, when it spent HK$70.35 billion (US$8.97 billion) to defend the currency’s peg to the US dollar to prevent capital outflows from the city.

HKMA’s intervention has resulted in the city’s aggregate balance dropping by 40 per cent to HK$109 billion since April, thereby reducing the availability of funds for lending between banks.

Analysts pointed out that since April Hibor has been rising quickly on tightening liquidity, but it has been slow to respond to improvements in liquidity conditions, showing how jittery the market has become.

“The situation is not good as Hong Kong’s interest rates are going up merely on tighter liquidity conditions from outflows. They are not rising due to a strong economy,” said Ryan Lam, head of research at Shanghai Commercial Bank.

Ronald Man, emerging Asia fixed income and currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, revised his forecast for the 3-month Hibor by the year-end to 2.1 per cent from 1.6 per cent previously. It currently stands at 1.97 per cent.

However, analysts are split on the timing as to when banks will raise their prime rates on mortgages. Some expect the first rise in prime rates will take place as soon as the aggregate balance level falls below HK$100 billion, which would trigger an even faster pace of rise in banks’ funding costs.

Others said that commercial lenders would want to delay such action until later this year or early next year, considering that any increase in the prime rates has to be accompanied by a rise in savings rate too, which are currently near zero per cent.

“Banks are cautious because the need to raise savings rate due to higher prime rates would result in massive costs. A lot of people have big savings at banks,” said Lam.