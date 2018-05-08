Insurers lead Hong Kong stocks higher in morning session

Hong Kong stocks began the morning session higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in insurers and overnight advances in Wall Street as investors await a decision by the US to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Mainland markets were firm amid optimism over China’s capital market reforms after the securities regulator published draft rules regarding Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR) over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.68 per cent, or 204.48 points, at 30,198.74. The index has stayed within the 29,900 to 31,100 range in the past month or so amid cautious sentiment. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.98 per cent, or 117.38 points, to 12,083.79.

Manulife Financial rose 0.75 per cent to HK$147.60, China Life Insurance gained 0.68 per cent to HK$22.15 and Ping An Insurance Group edged up 0.13 per cent to HK$75.

Oil-related stocks rose after US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he would announce his decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. However, the pace of gains slowed from Monday. Sinopec was up 2.09 per cent to HK$7.82 and PetroChina increased 0.88 per cent to HK$5.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings climbed 4.13 per cent to HK$22.70, rising for a second day after chairman Li Shufu announced that he had bought 20.154 million shares in the Chinese carmaker last week.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings rebounded 1.05 per cent to HK$384 after three days of declines. It is expected to released earnings next Wednesday.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.30 per cent, or 9.30 points, to 3,145.95 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – gained 0.52 per cent, or 19.86 points, to 3,854.05.

The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.32 per cent, or 5.89 points, to 1,828.07 while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext edged up 0.06 per cent, or 1.04 points, to 1,853.38.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.17 per cent at 22,504.79. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.54 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries added 0.33 per cent.

Hong Kong-listed companies with American Depository Receipts (ADRs) were also mixed after conversion into local currency. HSBC and China Mobile ADRs closed above their Hong Kong equivalents, while Sinopec and China Life ADRs ended weaker.

On Monday, all three US indices closed up, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.39 per cent higher at 24,357.32 and the S&P 500 tacking on 0.35 per cent to 2,672.63. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.77 per cent to 7,265.21.