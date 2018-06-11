Bitcoin extended losses for a third day, tumbling as much as 10 per cent on Sunday as South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail said there was a “cyber intrusion” in its system.

The largest cryptocurrency declined 10 per cent to US$6,711.62 as of 3pm in New York (3am Hong Kong time), the biggest drop since May 23, according to data from coinmarketcap.com.

That widens Bitcoin’s losses for the year to more than 50 per cent. Peer cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Ripple fell 11.72 per cent and 10.46 per cent, respectively.





Coinrail said in a statement on its website that it is reviewing its system due to hacking attempts.

The exchange says it has managed to freeze all exposed NPXS, NPER and ATX coins, and that other cryptocurrencies are now being kept in a cold wallet.

The statement is the only content available on the exchange’s homepage, and contact information could not immediately be located.

The exchange trades more than 50 different cryptocurrencies and was the 98th largest, with a 24-hour volume of about US$2.65 million, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.