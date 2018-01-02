Hong Kong stocks started the new year higher, surpassing the 30,000 level again boosted by financials, insurers and property amid expectations that global growth would drive up corporate profits.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.68 per cent, or 502.11 points by noon, to 30,421.26, its highest level since November 2007, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose by 2.79 per cent, or 326.26 points, to 12,035.56.

Last year, the city’s benchmark of 51 blue-chip companies advanced by 36 per cent, outpacing the 25 per cent gained by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 19 per cent advance by the Nikkei 225 index.

“Today’s strong start reflects confidence in the outlook of global growth, [which is expected] to boost corporate profits,” said Stanley Chan, the director of research at Emperor Securities. “Integration between Hong Kong and China, with the completion of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and the high-speed rail expected this year, is also a positive.”

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 2.54 per cent to HK$6.45, and China Construction Bank advanced 2.36 per cent to HK$7.37. HSBC gained 1 per cent to HK$80.75

Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance rose 2.89 per cent to HK$83.70. Online-only insurer Zhong An Online Property & Casualty Insurance added 0.94 per cent to HK$69.95.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings climbed 2.41 per cent to HK$415.80.

Chinese property developers raced ahead after Citibank raised their target prices. Citi’s top picks Longfor Property surged 10.06 per cent HK$21.55, Country Garden climbed 7.25 per cent to HK$15.98 and Shimao rose 8.24 per cent to HK$18.40.

The gaming sector, however, slid after official data over the weekend showed that Macau’s gaming revenue for December 2017 amounted to 22.69 billion patacas (US$2.81 billion), up 14.6 per cent year on year but slightly below market forecasts.

Wynn Macau dropped 3.84 per cent to HK$23.80 and Melco International Development fell 2.17 per cent to HK$22.50, while Galaxy Entertainment was down 3.75 per cent to HK$60.35.

Markets on the mainland were higher. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.08 per cent, or 35.81 points, to 3,342.98 in its biggest daily increase since August. The CSI 300, which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, added 1.23 per cent, or 49.37 points, to 4,080.23.

The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.70 per cent, or 13.21 points, to 1,912.55, and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext inched up 0.53 per cent, or 9.36 points, to 1,762.01.

The People’s Bank of China announced a new mechanism on Friday that lets some national commercial banks trim the amount of reserves they need to keep with the central bank.

Some banks will be allowed to lower their reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by up to 200 basis points, for 30 days, according to the central bank statement.

The move will help “promote smooth money market operations and support financial institutions’ financial services before and after the Spring Festival”, the central bank said.

Analysts said the measure will help banks cope with the heavy demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, but did not signal a long term shift in its policy stance.

PBOC governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said in comments over the weekend that the country would maintain prudent monetary policy and reasonable loan growth in 2018.

“The new liquidity tool will likely inject over 1 trillion yuan in funds. Together with the targeted RRR cut announced in September, they will both help alleviate tight liquidity conditions,” Tommy Xie, Greater China economist at OCBC Bank said in a research note.