Hong Kong and mainland markets closed the Wednesday midday session higher, boosted once again by technology and property shares, but the pace of increase slowed from the strong rally on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index was up by about 0.3 per cent, or 100.44 points, at 30,615.75 at the afternoon break, up for a seventh straight day in its longest winning streak since July, having already surged by more than 500 points yesterday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also rose by 0.5 per cent, or 60.08 points, to 12,129.07.

“Previous worries about tighter liquidity have eased and buying positions are returning after the new year,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist for First Shanghai Securities. “But the market is already at very high levels so we still need to wait for new catalysts.”

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company, the mainland’s largest manufacturer of smartphone camera modules and lenses, rose by about 0.4 per cent to HK$109.50 after surging by 9.2 per cent yesterday. Apple supplier AAC Technologies gained 1.4 per cent to HK$151.90 after yesterday’s gain of 7.5 per cent. “Stock king” Tencent Holdings gained 1.3 per cent to HK$423.20.

In property, Sunac China Holdings advanced by about 0.3 per cent to HK$36.25 after a rise of 11.8 per cent yesterday. Evergrande Group gained 0.7 per cent to HK$28.40 after rising by 4.8 per cent yesterday, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose by about 0.1 per cent to HK$131.70 and China Overseas was boosted by about 3.2 per cent to HK$27.15.

Insurers and financials reported a mixed session of trading. AIA Group rose by 0.6 per cent to HK$68.05 and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company was up by 0.4 per cent at HK$25.30, but Ping An Insurance lost 0.12 per cent by midday to settle at HK$84.90 after slight gains earlier in the morning. In financials, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China rose by 0.3 per cent to HK$6.50, and about 0.1 per cent to HK$3.98, respectively. Agricultural Bank of China was also up by 1.6 per cent to HK$3.78, while HSBC was down by about 0.2 per cent to HK$81.10.

Last week, the People’s Bank of China announced a new mechanism that will allow some banks to reduce the amount of reserves they need to keep with the central bank, which analysts forecast would result in an injection of more than 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) into the banking system.

Mainland stocks also rose on Wednesday morning. The Shanghai Composite Index gained about 0.9 per cent, or 30.46 points, to 3,378.79, while the CSI 300, which tracks large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, gained about 1.2 per cent, or 50.79 points, to 4,138.19.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged up by about 0.9 per cent, or 16.38 points, to 1,935.58 and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext rose by 1.1 per cent, or 19.57 points, to 1,789.24.

In Asian trading on Wednesday morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped by about 0.1 per cent, or 19.04 points, to 22,764.94. South Korea’s Kospi, however, was up by 0.3 per cent while Sydney All Ordinaries edged up 0.1 per cent.

All three major indices in the United States closed on a strong note on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4 per cent to 24,824.01, the S&P 500 rose by 0.8 per cent to a record high of 2,695.79, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 1.5 per cent to 7,006.90, rising above 7,000 level for the first time.