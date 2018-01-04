Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday morning, driven by oil and technology firms, with the city’s benchmark index rising for an eighth day in a row.

The Hang Seng Index had gained 0.5 per cent, or 138.79 points, to 30,699.74 by noon, edging towards Wednesday’s intra-day high of 30,724, which marked the highest level in a decade. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index climbed 0.9 per cent, or 105.59 points, to 12,194.58.

“A weak dollar and strong yuan environment is conducive to bullish sentiment in stocks,” said Ben Kwong Man-bun, director of KGI Asia. “Today people are buying the oil and tech sectors.”

China’s yuan appreciated 6.8 per cent last year as the greenback slid because of expectations that US interest rates would stay relatively low. Minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting showed the central bank would probably stick to gradual interest rate increases this year.

China’s first internet-only insurer, Zhongan Online, added 3.3 per cent to HK$74.75 by the midday break on Thursday, while China Literature, the country’s largest online publishing and e-book website, climbed 5.1 per cent to HK$88.90. “Stock king” Tencent added 1.6 per cent to HK$429. China’s largest contract chip maker, SMIC, shot up 5.11 per cent to HK$13.16.

Oil-related stocks rose after WTI crude increased to the highest level in two and a half years because of unrest in Iran. Sinopec gained 3.9 per cent to HK$6.13, PetroChina rose 3.8 per cent to HK$5.71, and CNOOC was up 3.3 per cent at HK$12.

However, property stocks snapped recent gains as investors took profit. Shimao fell 2.8 per cent to HK$19.10, LongFor lost 1.4 per cent to HK$21.90 and Country Garden slipped 2.4 per cent to HK$15.60.

Mainland shares also gained, with the Shanghai Composite Index moving up 0.4 per cent, or 13.79 points, to 3,382.90 and the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – rising up 0.5 per cent, or 18.87 points, to 4,130.26.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China dived 7.7 per cent to HK$13.92 after a major shareholder, General Atlantic Singapore Fund, said it was cutting its stake in the Hebei-based hot pot restaurant, placing 45 million shares at HK$13.54 to HK$14.1 per share.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged up 0.2 per cent, or 3.21 points to 1,937.21 by lunchtime. The Nasdaq-style ChiNext eased 0.2 per cent, or 4.15 points, to 1,791.23.

In Asian trading on Thursday morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.5 per cent to 23,332.85, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries edged up 0.1 per cent.