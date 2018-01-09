Hong Kong stocks advanced on Tuesday morning, putting them on course to extend their longest winning streak in more than five years to an 11th straight day. Mainland shares enjoyed mixed fortunes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.37 per cent, or 114.79 points, to 31,014.32 at the midday break, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.32 per cent, or 39.05 points, to 12,274.24.

“Market sentiment has been very strong since the start of 2018,” said Stanley Chan, a director of research at Emperor Securities. “I think investors believe global economic growth remains solid and the capital money flow is also positive, so the overall market sentiment I think will remain strong in the short term.

“In the long term it depends on earnings growth, US monetary policy and the impact of the tax reform.”

Tencent was up 1.32 per cent to HK$444.40, surpassing its previous record high of HK$439.60 in November. The internet giant has had a strong start to the year, climbing nearly 9 per cent in the first five trading sessions.

Sunny Optical Technology fell 1.71 per cent to HK$103.20 and Apple supplier AAC Technologies lost 0.82 per cent to HK$146.10.

“Technology stocks continue to be the focus this year. Although there has been consolidation in the last few years, their earnings growth remains okay, so investors will take this sector as a key investment in 2018,” Chan said.

Banks and insurers were mixed in early trading, after falling on Monday in a bout of profit-taking.

China Construction Bank continued to edge up, rising 0.13 per cent to HK$7.59. HSBC Holdings rebounded 0.37 per cent to HK$80.80, while Hang Seng Bank lost 0.42 per cent to HK$191.30.

Among insurance companies, AIA continued Monday’s slight losses, dropping 0.59 per cent to HK$66.45, while Ping An and China Life bounced back, gaining 2.37 per cent to HK$84.20 and 1.64 per cent to HK$24.75, respectively.

“Recently the insurance sector has lagged behind but later on it will regain momentum, mainly because their fundamentals remain solid,” Chan said. “Premium growth is still strong and investment return is expected to be good in 2018 so insurance stocks will be one of the key investments.”

Property companies were also mixed following sharp gains on Monday after Morgan Stanley said Chinese developers were expected to see core profit growth of 41 per cent for 2017. Country Garden Holdings gained 0.23 per cent to HK$17.46, after surging 7.40 per cent on Monday, continuing its upward trajectory from last week. Evergrande was down 1.02 per cent to HK$29.20, while China Overseas Land and Investment retreated from Monday’s 5.19 per cent jump, losing 0.68 per cent to HK$29.20.

Mainland stocks rose slightly on Tuesday morning. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.08 per cent, or 2.76 points, to 3,412.24, while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – increased 0.41 per cent, or 16.85 points, to 4,177.01.

The Shenzhen Composite Index tacked on 0.09 per cent, or 1.85, to 1,947.83, while the Nasdaq style ChiNext rose dropped 0.22 per cent, or 3.90 points, to 1,802.26.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.54 per cent, or 127.48 points, to 23,842.01 by midday after returning from a holiday yesterday. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.15 per cent, or 3.87 points, to 2,517.15, while the Sydney All Ordinaries increased 0.17 per cent, or 10.80 points, to 6,247.30.

US stocks were mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.05 per cent, or 12.87 points, at 25,283.00, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.17 per cent, or 4.56 points, to 2,747.71 in a fifth straight win. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29 per cent, or 20.83 points to 7,157.39.

Signs of market stress in the US have been offset by a sense of New Year optimism over lower taxes and a global economic recovery. The three major US indices saw the strongest first four trading days of a new year in more than a decade, according to Reuters data.