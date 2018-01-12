Hong Kong stocks on track to extend record winning streak

The Hong Kong stock market closed the midday session higher again on Friday, looking set to extend a record 13-day winning streak, with early gains after optimism in the global economy pushed Wall Street to its own fresh highs overnight. Mainland stocks were mixed.

The Hang Seng Index was ahead by 0.29 per cent, or 90.93 points, at 31,211.32 by the lunchtime break while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 0.84 per cent, or 103.37 points, to 12,398.89.

“I think market euphoria is still here,” said Kenny Tang Sing-hing, chief executive at Jun Yang Securities.

“Every day [the index] is closing higher, but how long can that last? Everyone is guessing. But bear in mind the Lunar New Year is just around the corner,” he said.

“For the last few days we have seen some profit taking by investors from the mainland and I think by the beginning of next week we will see an impact of the upcoming holiday.”

Financial firms were mixed by midday after getting off to a positive start this morning, and had the highest turnover, HK$6.74 billion.

HSBC Holdings dropped 0.54 per cent to HK$83.60, having contributed the most to the benchmark index on Thursday, adding 75 points.

Citigroup earlier said the banking industry in Hong Kong had the highest profitability of any developed market in the world, boosted by strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion.

China Construction Bank was up 0.78 per cent to HK$7.73, ICBC gained 1.38 per cent to HK$6.62, and Hang Seng Bank slipped slightly, down 0.12 per cent to HK$190.30. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing was up 0.45 per cent to HK$269.60.

Tencent, the most heavily traded stock on Thursday, rebounded from a 2.5 per cent slide, gaining 0.51 per cent to HK$431.60.

Insurers were also mixed, as China Life rose 0.82 per cent to HK$24.70, while Ping An dropped 0.06 per cent to HK$83.50, and AIA shed 0.15 per cent to HK$66.60.

Oil and gas shares were the biggest gainers after the price of oil climbed above US$70 a barrel in London overnight for the first time in three years, as production cuts by OPEC and rising global demand ate away at supplies.

Sinopec advanced 1.57 per cent to HK$6.49, Petrochina moved up 1.53 per cent to HK$5.97 and CNOOC jumped 2.29 per cent to HK$12.48. China Oilfield remained positive, edging up 0.84 per cent to HK$9.61.

The biggest loser of the morning was the transport industry, with Beijing Airport leading the loses, down 3.1 per cent to HK$11.82.

Mainland stocks were mixed in morning trading. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 3.30 points, to 3,428.65, while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – gained 0.2 per cent, or 8.48 points, to 4,214.07.

The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent, or 1.65 points, to 1,951.47 while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext lost 0.5 per cent, or 9.58 points, to 1,794.65.

In Asian trading on Friday morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.04 per cent, or 10.03 points, to 23,720.46 by midday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.16 per cent, or 3.91 points, to 2,484.00, while the Sydney All Ordinaries rose 0.17 per cent, or 10.20 points, to 8,251.86.

US stocks extended their record start to 2018, boosted by the technology sector, with all three major indices closing higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.81 per cent, or 205.60 points, to 25,574.73, and the S&P 500 tacked on 0.70, or 19.33 points, to 2,767.56. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.81 per cent, or 58.20 points, to 7,211.78.