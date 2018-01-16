Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index heads for record high close

Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, led by financial companies, with the benchmark gauge heading for a record close.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.3 per cent, or 412.73 points, at 31,751.60 at noon, and is set for the biggest gain since January 2. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, climbed 1.8 per cent to 12,697.32. Mainland markets were also higher.

It was the second attempt by the Hang Seng Index this week to breach its record closing level of 31,638.22 set on October 30, 2007. On Monday, the measure rose above the hallmark in intraday trading before failing to hold on to the ground at the close in a late sell-off, which also snapped a 14-day rally – the longest such streak since its inception in 1969.

“Overall optimism in Hong Kong’s market can probably last until Chinese New Year barring days when investors lock in profit,” said Kenny Wen, strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Wealth Management.

Ping An Insurance continued to be boosted by the news that its online wealth management unit Lufax, the largest online wealth manager in China, is planning to file an initial public offering application to the Hong Kong exchange at the end of this month, seeking a valuation of US$60 billion.

Ping An added 2.8 per cent to HK$90.70, up for a fourth day. In tandem, other insurers also rose, with China Pacific Insurance Group advancing 2.9 per cent to HK$39.70, and AIA Group gaining 0.7 per cent to HK$67.80.

Chinese financials fared well. China Construction Bank gained 1.8 per cent to HK$7.98 and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China was up 2.1 per cent at HK$6.79.

Tencent Holdings retraced higher by 2.4 per cent to HK$443.60 after Monday’s slide of 2 per cent. The internet giant was the biggest contributor to the benchmark index, adding 73 points.

Oil stocks also rose. CNOOC gained 2 per cent to HK$12.56, China Oilfield Services rose 2 per cent to HK$9.60 and Kunlun Energy advanced 1 per cent to HK$7.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, added 1.4 per cent to HK$6.56.

Aluminium products maker China Hongqiao Group however slid 6.5 per cent to HK$10.02 following resumption of trading after Monday’s halt.

Mainland markets were also higher. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 per cent, or 10.31 points, to 3,420.80, while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – rose 0.5 per cent, or 19.34 points, to 4,244.58.

The Shenzhen Composite Index increased 0.5 per cent, or 10.30 points, to 1,924.07 and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext edged up 0.1 per cent.