Hong Kong stocks rose to a new all-time high on Tuesday driven by financials and technology stocks after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for world economic growth in 2018 and 2019.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.18 per cent or 382.47 points at 32,775.88, hitting a record high for a fifth straight session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.63 per cent or 215.59 points to 13,420.17.

“Wynn results, and the IMF’s upward revision to global growth is supportive of the earnings outlook,” said Stanley Chan, director of research at Emperor Securities. “The Hong Kong market faces some short-term correction pressure but it is unlikely to see a major turnaround for now.”

Among the most heavily traded stocks, Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance (Group) rose 1.30 per cent to HK$97.40, carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings climbed 8.91 per cent to HK$26.90 and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing rose 1.13 per cent to HK$304.40.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings added 1.74 per cent to HK$468 after Netflix jumped over 8 per cent on Monday in New York, joining the US$100 billion market capitalisation club after posting good earnings.

Wynn Macau jumped 4.35 per cent to HK$28.80 after it announced net profit was US$187 million for the fourth quarter ended 2017, up 301.7 per cent from a year earlier. Other gaming stocks also rose. Galaxy Entertainment Group gained 1.90 per cent to HK$67.20 and Sands China rose 1.67 per cent to HK$48.70.

China Construction Bank gained 3.10 per cent to HK$8.66, and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China added 1.97 per cent to HK$7.23 and Bank of China increased 2.95 per cent to HK$4.53.

Property developers continued to fare well. Shimao Property Holdings advanced 2.50 per cent to HK$24.60 after the company issued a positive profit outlook and said the profit attributable to shareholders in 2017 was expected to be at least 40 per cent more than the previous year.

China Jinmao Holdings Group surged for a second day after Morgan Stanley lifted the stock’s target price to HK$4.45 from HK$3.5. On Tuesday Jinmao soared 6.35 per cent to HK$4.69.

BAIC Motor climbed 4.46 per cent to HK$11.70 after Credit Suisse raised the stock’s target price to HK$13.70 with outperform rating. The Chinese carmaker announced a disposal of 8.15 per cent interest in Beijing Electric Vehicle Co to its affiliate Chengdu Qian Feng Electronics.

Television Broadcasts was suspended from trading this morning, pending release of an announcement related to inside information.

The IMF on Monday revised up its forecast for world economic growth to 3.9 per cent for both 2018 and 2019, a 0.2 percentage point increase from its last update in October, saying sweeping US tax cuts were likely to boost investment in the world’s largest economy and help its main trading partners.

Mainland markets were generally firm. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.64 per cent or 22.28 points to 3,523.64 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – added 0.58 per cent or 25.05 points to 4,361.65.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged up by 0.12 per cent or 2.41 points to 1,946.32 but the Nasdaq style ChiNext slipped 0.11 per cent or 1.86 points to 1,766.35.

All three major US indices closed at record highs on Monday following a deal by US senators to end the federal government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.55 per cent higher at 26,214.60, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent to 2,832.97 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.98 per cent to 7,408.03.

In Asian trading on Tuesday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.10 per cent to 24,077.12. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.87 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries added 0.71 per cent.