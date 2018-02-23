Hong Kong stocks began the morning session on Friday higher, driven by insurers and Chinese banks, following a round of modest gains in the US overnight. Mainland markets also rose further.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.95 per cent or 294.52 points at 31,260.20, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.42 per cent or 178.01 points to 12,706.65.

“Hong Kong markets are very volatile these days, without forming any major direction,” said Kingston Lin King-ham, a director at AMTD securities brokerage.

“The Hang Seng Index is supported by sentiment from global and mainland markets, and given that bank earnings results have so far have been solid.”

Most heavily traded Tencent gained 1.66 per cent to HK$453.80 (US$57.90).

The Hang Seng Index is supported by sentiment from global and mainland markets, and given that bank earnings results have so far have been solid

Kingston Lin King-ham, director at AMTD securities brokerage

Ping An Insurance Group rose 0.88 per cent to HK$85.90, AIA added 0.63 per cent to HK$63.40,

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing climbed 1 per cent to HK$282.80.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China advanced 1.15 per cent to HK$7.03, Bank of China gained 1.38 per cent to HK$4.40 and China Construction Bank added 0.36 per cent to HK$8.42.

Mainland markets rose for a second day, resuming trade on Thursday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.40 per cent or 12.95 points to 3,281.51 while the CSI 300 – which tracks large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – was up 0.52 per cent or 21.08 points to 4,073.81.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged up 0.11 per cent or 1.88 points to 1,773.85 while the Nasdaq style ChiNext was higher by 0.10 per cent or 1.59 points to 1,679.35.

On Thursday, the Dow and S&P 500 halted a two-day decline, buoyed by gains in industrial and energy shares, although concerns lingered over the outlook of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher by 0.66 per cent, or 164.70 points at 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1 per cent, or 2.63 points, to 2703.96. However, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent or 8.14 points at 7,210.09, falling for a fourth day.

Other Asian markets were also higher on Friday morning. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.45 per cent or 97.16 points to 21,833.60, South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.94 per cent to 22.64 and Sydney’s All Ordinaries rose 0.54 per cent to 6,090.20.