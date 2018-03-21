Hong Kong stocks were higher in midmorning trade on Wednesday, driven by a surge in Ping An shares after the company announced better-than-expected results, helping to drag up the rest of the insurance sector.

After the markets closed on Tuesday, China’s second largest life insurer reported a net profit of 89.09 billion yuan (US$14.075 billion) last year, up from 62.4 billion yuan in 2016 and beating estimates of a 22 per cent increase to 76.25 billion yuan, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Ping An Insurance (Group) surged 3.51 per cent at Wednesday’s open before trading 2.25 per cent higher at HK$93.30.

Other insurers also rose in line. China Pacific Insurance (Group) rose 2.39 per cent to HK$40.65, Manulife Financial advanced 2.13 per cent to HK$148.80 and China Life Insurance was up 0.87 per cent at HK$23.20.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.14 per cent or 348.83 points at 31,908.76, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index advanced 1.39 per cent or 174.55 points to 12,771.97.

Mainland markets were also up. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.56 per cent or 18.45 points to 3,309.09 and the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – gained 0.65 per cent or 26.58 points to 4,104.28.

The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 0.50 per cent or 9.44 points to 1,881.77 and the ChiNext was higher by 0.40 per cent or 7.54 points to 1,872.16.

The gains in Hong Kong stocks also comes after all three major US indices closed higher on Tuesday, driven by energy stocks after oil prices rose more than 2 per cent to touch a three-week high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.5 per cent higher at 24,727.27 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 tacked on 0.2 per cent to 2,716.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 per cent at 7,364.30.

Investors are however awaiting a near-certain interest rate hike at the end of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy board meeting on Wednesday. Market participants largely expect a total of three rate increases this year, although some have not ruled out the possibility the central bank will tighten four times.

“This meeting has lots of eyes on it and not just because it’s Jerome Powell’s first post FOMC press conference, but there’s likely to be some nuanced changes in the Fed statement,” said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at online financial broker, Oanda.

“Fed speak has turned marginally more hawkish of late, suggesting we should expect some upgrade to the statement, at the minimum … The big question will be how does the Fed nudge rate hike expectations higher, without tipping the apple cart.”

In Asian trading on Wednesday early morning, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.10 per cent and Australia’s All Ordinaries added 0.05 per cent.