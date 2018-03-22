Hong Kong stocks began the morning session on Thursday higher, led by insurers and banks, shrugging of modest losses overnight on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index opened 0.51 per cent higher at 31,575.93, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.01 per cent or 125.98 points to 12,647.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) surged 1.70 per cent to HK$89.80 while China Life Insurance rose modestly by 0.22 per cent to HK$22.70.

Hang Seng Bank climbed 1.44 per cent to HK$189.90, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China advanced 1.17 per cent to HK$6.94 and Bank of Communications jumped 1.11 per cent to HK$6.37.

The US central bank raised the fed funds target by 25 basis points to a range of 1.50 per cent to 1.75 per cent, and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, as expected.

Market players viewed the statement as more dovish than expected, with the Fed expected to forge a cautious path in the rest of the year.

“The pace of hikes remains gradual, particularly in the near term. The Fed is not looking to choke off the recovery and is comfortable with inflation above target for a period of time,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch US economist Michelle Meyer said.

US stocks were choppy following the Fed announcement on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.18 per cent to close at 24,682.31, the S&P 500 also inched lower by 0.18 per cent to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.26 per cent at 7,345.29.

Following the Fed, announcement, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised the city’s base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2 per cent, moving in lockstep to maintain the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US currency.

Still, Hong Kong’s commercial banks are not expected to immediately increase their loan rates for customers because they are flushed with liquidity, analysts said. Local banks kept their prime rates unchanged even as the HKMA and Fed have now lifted rates six times each in the current tightening cycle, which began in December 2015.

Mainland Chinese markets were mixed however. The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 per cent or 1.80 points to 3,279.15 while the CSI 300 – which tracks large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – dropped 0.05 per cent or 1.85 points to 4,059.20.

The Shenzhen Composite Index and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext were barely changed at 1,858.86 and 1,830.56 respectively.

In Asian trading on Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.75 per cent at 21,540.27. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.64 per cent and in Australia, the Sydney All Ordinaries was virtually unchanged.