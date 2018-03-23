Hong Kong stocks tumbled 1,140 points at the open on Friday, posting its biggest lost since February 9 – its biggest decline in six weeks following President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese imports.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 3.67 per cent or 1,140.82 points at 29,930.23.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum that will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation period over what his administration says is misappropriation of US intellectual property.

Local media reported on Friday that China’s Ministry of Commerce proposed that it would counter Trump’s tariffs by announcing a 15 per cent tariff on steel pipes, fruit and alcohol imported from the US, and a 25 per cent tariff on pork and aluminium.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.78 per cent or 90.71 points to 3,172.77 while the CSI 300 — which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen — dropped 3.08 per cent or 123.61 points to 3,896.74.