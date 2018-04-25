CEFC Anhui International Holding plunged by its daily limit of 10 per cent on Wednesday in Shenzhen, wiping out about 1.2 billion yuan (US$195 million) from its market capitalisation after trading resumed following more than a month of suspension.

The shares fell to 4.85 yuan leaving the company with a market cap of 11.05 billion yuan.

“The situation regarding CEFC is very murky, especially regarding what the arrangements will be for its frozen shares,” said Wu Kan, a fund manager at Shanshan Finance in Shanghai. “This is causing strong selling pressure to continue in the stock.”

CEFC Anhui, which is involved in fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and energy, was suspended from trading on March 19, and 10 days later four Chinese courts froze a combined 496 million shares of the firm owned by its parent company, CEFC Shanghai International Group.

CEFC Shanghai is a principal unit of embattled CEFC China Energy, a freewheeling asset buyer controlled by financier Ye Jianming, who is being investigated by the mainland authorities for suspected economic crimes.

CEFC Anhui has applied to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange of plans regarding CEFC Shanghai, which could result in a major change in the number of shares held by its controlling shareholder and the controlling rights, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Mainland markets also dropped in line with declines around the region because of worries over slowing economic growth amid heightened US-China trade war tensions.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – both dropped 0.4 per cent to 3,117.03 and 3,828.73 respectively.

CEFC China is under pressure to repay debts it used to fund the acquisition of assets around the world, which were valued at about US$12 billion.

These acquisitions include a US$9.1 billion deal to buy a 14.16 per cent stake in Russia’s Rosneft.

It was reported that CEFC China might pay an annual interest of up to 36 per cent for short-term funding because of a cash crunch faced by the company, as Beijing tightened oversight on reckless borrowing by several privately owned conglomerates, including CEFC China and HNA Group, to acquire international assets.