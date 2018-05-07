Hong Kong stocks erased early gains on Monday on losses in financials, shrugging off Wall Street’s biggest gain in three weeks on Friday. Mainland markets rose.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.6 per cent higher, but struggled to stay above the key 30,000 level before slipping back 0.35 per cent to HK$29,820.27. The benchmark index looks set for a fourth straight day of losses.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index eased 0.31 per cent or 36.33 points to 11,854.29.

Media reported on Friday that the Trump administration had demanded a US$200 billion cut in China’s trade surplus with the United States, while giving no indication that the US would back off on the threat to impose tariffs on up to US$150 billion of Chinese goods.

China Construction Bank dropped 0.38 per cent to HK$7.96, and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China eased 0.15 per cent to HK$6.68. Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing slipped 0.08 per cent to HK$254.20. Ping An Insurance (Group) shed 0.13 per cent to HK$74.75.

However, AIA Group rose 0.44 per cent to HK$68.30 and China Pacific Insurance (Group) advanced 1.78 per cent to HK$34.40.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 per cent or 8.02 points to 3,099.05 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – was higher by 0.33 per cent or 12.27 points to 3,786.87.

The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.36 per cent or 6.49 points to 1,795.56 while the Nasdaq-style ChiNext gained 0.47 per cent or 8.48 points to 1,823.33.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posted their biggest daily increase since April 10 on Friday after a US jobs report showed unemployment dropping to a 17 and a half year low of 3.9 per cent while wages remained benign, suggesting the Federal Reserve would keep raising rates but at a gradual pace.

The Dow finished 1.39 per cent higher at 24,262.51 and the S&P 500 tacked on 1.28 per cent to 2,663.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.71 per cent to 7,209.62 – its biggest daily since April 17.

Asian markets were soft in early trading on Monday morning. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.11 per cent at 22,448.52, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.04 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries dropped 0.51 per cent.