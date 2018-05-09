Futures signal soft start for Hong Kong stocks

Futures signalled a soft start for Hong Kong’s stock market on Wednesday after Wall Street closed flat overnight.

Investors may focus on energy-related shares after US President Donald Trump said the United States would quit the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose economic sanctions.

The Hang Seng Index futures spot May contract eked out a gain of 0.03 per cent, or 10 points, to 30,212 in the pre-trade session on Wednesday morning, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index futures opened up 0.02 per cent, or 3 points, at 12,051.

The US market pulled back from earlier losses to end little changed on Tuesday as energy stocks rallied after Donald Trump said the US would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01 per cent higher at 24,360.21 while the S&P 500 finished down 0.03 per cent at 2,671.92. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.02 per cent at 7,266.90.

Asian markets moved lower. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi and the Sydney All Ordinaries dropped 0.2 per cent.