Hong Kong stocks rise as oil firms surge

Hong Kong stocks began the morning session higher on Thursday, led by gains in oil companies in line with overnight gains on Wall Street which was also boosted by energy stocks following US President Donald Trump’s decision to quit a nuclear agreement with Iran.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.69 per cent or 209.59 points at 30,745.73, rising for a fourth straight session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.41 per cent or 49.81 points to 12,235.25.

Sinopec rose for a fourth session, surging 2.41 per cent to HK$8.07 and China Shenhua Energy was up 2.23 per cent to HK$20.20. CNOOC climbed 2.66 per cent to HK$13.88 and PetroChina gained 1.85 per cent to HK$6.06.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) jumped 3.87 per cent to HK$147.50. The lens maker announced after market close yesterday that it had shipped 70.848 million units of handset lens in April, up 16.7 per cent from the previous month and 60.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing advanced 1.17 per cent to HK$260 after reporting a 49 per cent jump in first-quarter profit. Morgan Stanley kept the target price on HKEX at HK$290 and Goldman Sachs at HK$310.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings rose 0.96 per cent to HK$398.40 after touching a high of HK$404.20.

AIA Group was higher by 1 per cent at HK$70.40 and HSBC rose 1.12 per cent to HK$76.95.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.24 per cent or 7.83 points to 3,166.98 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – edged up 0.18 per cent or 7.27 points to 3,878.89.

The Shenzhen Composite Index rose a modest 0.18 per cent or 3.38 points to 1,837.94 and the Nasdaq style ChiNext edged up 0.06 per cent or 1.03 points to 1,856.84.

On Wednesday, all three major US indices closed up on higher oil prices, which jumped to their highest level in three and a half years, as investors bet the US withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with Iran would increase the risk of conflict in the Middle East and curtail global oil supplies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.75 per cent to close at 24,542.54, the S&P 500 tacked on 0.97 per cent to 2,697.79 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 per cent to 7,339.91.

Asian markets were higher in early trading on Thursday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.42 per cent to 22,503.76, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.77 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries was up 0.54 per cent.