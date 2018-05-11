Hong Kong stocks began the morning session higher on Friday, boosted by increases in Tencent and AAC after Wall Street jumped overnight on gains in Apple. Mainland stocks dropped.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.80 per cent or 246.55 points to 31,055.77. The index is on course for a fifth straight session of gains – the longest winning streak since January 24. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.65 per cent or 79.11 points to 12,313.07.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings rallied 2.02 per cent to HK$414.40 and Apple supplier AAC Technology rose 1.26 per cent to HK$121. Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp climbed 2.41 per cent to HK$11.04.

Ping An Insurance (Group) advanced 1.16 per cent to HK$78.25 and AIA Group was 1.83 per cent higher at HK$72.40, although China Life Insurance slipped 0.44 per cent to HK$22.45.

Oil firms were mixed. Sinopec was higher by 1.50 per cent and PetroChina rose 0.66 per cent to HK$6.09, but CNOOC eased 0.14 per cent to HK$13.88.

Mainland stocks fell however. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent or 4.40 points to 3,170.01 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – inched lower by 0.11 per cent or 4.61 points to 3,888.45.

The Shenzhen Composite Index edged down 0.19 per cent or 3.52 points to 1,840.52 and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext shed 0.19 per cent or 3.53 points to 1,861.83.

All three major US indices closed up on Thursday as Apple rose 1.43 per cent to a record close of US$190.04 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhone maker was preparing to launch a credit card in partnership with investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Apple had a market cap of US$931.6 billion as of Thursday’s close.

Separately, the US Labor Department’s consumer price index showed an increase of 0.2 per cent in April, less than economists’ expectations, easing traders’ fears of faster US interest rate increases this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.80 per cent to 24,739.53 and the S&P 500 climbed 0.94 per cent to 2,723.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 per cent to 7,404.98.

Asian markets were also higher on Friday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.78 per cent at 22,671.88, South Korea’s Kospi was 0.60 per cent higher and the Sydney All Ordinaries added 0.20 per cent.