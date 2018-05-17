Shares in internet giant Tencent Holdings rose to a five-week high on Thursday morning after posting better-than-expected first quarter earnings.

After the market closed on Wednesday, China’s largest social network operator and video games company announced profits had risen 61 per cent on a strong contribution from its mobile games and online advertising businesses.

Net income was 23.29 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion) in the quarter ending March 31, beating average market expectations by around 30 per cent.

Revenue reached 73.53 billion yuan, up 48 per cent from the same time last year, driven by online advertising, online games and messaging services. The Hong Kong-listed company reported an operating margin of 42 per cent, up 3 percentage points from the same period a year ago.

In response, Tencent rose as much as 7.07 per cent to HK$424.20 in early Thursday trading, in its biggest daily rise since August 2015, and dragging up the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock had retracted slightly by 10 am to HK$412, still a 3.99 per cent rise.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.14 per cent or 42.62 points at 31,067.58, snapping two days of gains. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index eased 0.45 per cent or 56.43 points to 12,383.69.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.41 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.63 per cent.