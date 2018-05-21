Hong Kong stocks rose across the board on Monday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US trade war with China was now “on hold”, after the world’s largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement. Mainland stocks rose to their highest level in over five weeks.

China has agreed to buy more US agricultural and energy products to help narrow what has become a record bilateral trade deficit, the White House said in a joint statement with China following two days of negotiations.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying: “This is a positive, pragmatic, constructive and fruitful visit. Both sides have reached a consensus on the healthy development of Sino-US trade relations.”

Macquarie said in research report that the joint statement was a positive move, as new tariffs were not imminent, helping to ease market concerns of a trade war. It still lacked details, however, and talks should continue.

A package deal on the final solution is expected to include a plan for China to buy more US goods and services such as energy and agricultural goods, which could initially amount to US$200 billion worth, but comes with the condition that the US should loosen its restriction on hi-tech exports.

A timetable to open up China’s service sector was also expected, especially the financial industry, Macquarie said.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.21 per cent or 375.18 points at 31,423.09 in early Monday trading, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.07 per cent or 132.67 points to 12,487.80.

Wharf Group surged 4.65 per cent to HK$8.80 and Sun Hung Kai Properties added 1.10 per cent to HK$128.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) rose 1.15 per cent to HK$79.20, AIA Group gained 2.22 per cent to HK$73.60. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China was up 1.19 per cent to HK$6.89.

Tencent Holdings rose 1.36 per cent to HK$416.60, AAC Technology was 4.06 per cent higher to HK$118. Shougang International soared 12.39 per cent to HK$0.245

In mainland trading, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55 per cent or 17.51 points to 3,210.81, marking its highest level since April 11 on a intra-day basis.

The CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – advanced 0.64 per cent or 25.01 points to 3,928,07, the highest level since April 12 on a intra-day basis.

The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.63 per cent or 11.57 points to 1,840.36, while the Nasdaq style ChiNext gained 0.79 per cent or 14.59 points to 1,851.34.