Victor Li Tzar-kuoi has emerged with a second major project since taking over the reins of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison from his famous billionaire father Li Ka-shing, with an A$13 billion (US$9.9 billion) offer for Australian gas pipelines company APA Group.

The proposal, made jointly by CK Asset Holdings, CK Hutchison Holdings, CK Infrastructure Holdings and Power Assets Holdings, is to buy the whole of APA, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The price is A$11 per share in cash, equivalent to a premium of 33 per cent from Tuesday’s closing price. On Wednesday, shares in APA jumped 23.8 per cent to A$10.24 in Australia.

“The proposal to acquire APA is a non-binding one with a number of pre-conditions to be met, including satisfaction of due diligence, as well as concerned shareholders and governmental approvals to be obtained,” said Edmond Ip, deputy managing director of CK Asset Holdings and deputy chairman of CK Infrastructure Holdings.

“Currently, the process is still at a preliminary stage, and as stated in the legal announcement, the transaction may or may not be undertaken.”

APA is an energy infrastructure business which operates a gas transmission network across Australia. A 50 ASX-listed company, it delivers about half of the nation’s gas and has 15,000 kilometres of pipelines connecting 1.3 million homes and businesses.

Victor Li finally emerges from the shadow of his Superman father Li Ka-shing

The consortium has informed APA that it has had discussions with, and provided information to, both Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and the country’s competition watchdog, APA said on its website.

It offered a divestment package which would include APA’s interests in the Goldfields Gas Pipeline, Parmelia Gas Pipeline, Mondarra Gas Storage Facility and a stand-alone management team.

“The board believes APA has a very attractive business and is well-positioned to continue delivering strong results and ongoing growth irrespective of whether the proposal proceeds to an offer,” APA group chairman Michael Fraser said on the company website.

CK Hutchison’s offer comes just a week after Li was reported to be planning to redevelop the 44-year-old Hutchison House office tower in the city’s Central district.

The building, which is near the world’s most expensive commercial plot, a former car park in Murray Road, is expected to triple in value from the redevelopment, analysts said.

It also marks Victor Li’s emergence from the shadow of his father, a Hong Kong rags-to-riches legend nicknamed “superman” for his deal-making prowess who retired at the conglomerate’s annual meeting in March at the age of 89.