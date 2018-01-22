By Emmie Martin

Best known for his roles in movies such as “National Treasure” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” Nicolas Cage was once a top earner in Hollywood, worth US$150 million.

But Cage didn’t hold on to his fortune for long. He squandered it away on a string of expensive and often eccentric purchases, eventually facing foreclosure on several properties and owing the IRS US$6.3 million in property taxes.

Now worth around US$25 million, Cage is taking roles left and right to help pay off his debts.

As chronicled in CNBC’s “The Filthy Rich Guide,” here’s a glimpse at some of Cage’s craziest purchases.

Cage once owned 15 residences, including a US$25 million waterfront home in Newport Beach, California, a US$15.7 million countryside estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and an US$8.5 million abode in Las Vegas, pictured below.

He also purchased, for US$3.4 million, the infamous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans, known as one of the most haunted houses in America.

Over in Europe, Cage purchased not one but two castles for US$10 million and US$2.3 million, respectively.

US$3 million got him a deserted island in the Bahamas.

He also sprung for a nine-foot-tall burial tomb.

And even bought shrunken pygmy heads.

He blew US$450,000 on the late shah of Iran’s Lamborghini ....

... and another US$150,000 on a pet octopus.

He spent yet another US$150,000 on the first Superman comic.

Allegedly, Cage also once outbid fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a 7-million-year-old dinosaur

skull. The US$276,000 artefact turned out to be stolen, however, and Cage had to return it to the Mongolian government.

Read the original article at CNBC