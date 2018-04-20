Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, following declines in the US market, driven by losses in insurers, while semiconductor stocks pared back the previous day’s strong gains after a warning of a possible slowdown in the industry this year.

The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.20 per cent, or 60.50 points, at 30,647.94, snapping two days of gains. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.41 per cent or 49.70 points to 12,190.14.

Ping An Insurance eased 0.24 per cent to HK$81.55 and AIA fell 0.22 per cent to HK$68.55.

Hua Hong Semiconductor declined 1.98 per cent to HK$18.78 per cent after jumping 10 per cent on Thursday on a report that China would back the industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp fell 1.12 per cent to HK$10.50 and China Electronics Huada Technology lost 0.78 per cent to HK$1.29.

A warning from Taiwan Semiconductor, the world’s largest contract chip maker, about soft demand for smartphones and about the possibility of slower global growth in the semiconductor industry this year had sparked a tumble in chip stocks in the US on Thursday.

Elsewhere, bad debt company China Huarong Asset Management tumbled 8.81 per cent to HK$2.90 when it restarted trading following a suspension after China’s anticorruption watchdog put its chairman, Lai Xiaomin, under investigation.

Among other decliners, internet giant Tencent Holdings shed 0.39 per cent and AAC technology slumped 4.97 per cent to HK$124.30, the biggest blue-chip loser. Oil stocks also opened lower, with Sinopec Corp down 0.65 per cent at HK$7.65 and CNOOC 1.06 per cent lower to HK$13.10.

Online broker FXTM said in a report that WTI crude oil futures risked a falling from a technical standpoint if they were unable to hold above US$68 per barrel. WTI crude dropped 0.12 per cent to US$68.21 in early Friday trading.

Other Asian markets were lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.17 per cent to 22,154.37, South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.43 per cent and Australia’s All Ordinaries dropped 0.27 per cent.