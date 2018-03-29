[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

From its masterful city planning to its grandiose architecture, France is a country steeped in beauty and artistry. It is no wonder that it has become the nexus for some of the world’s greatest artists: Henri Matisse, Claude Monet and more.

Building on this rich heritage, the Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap), or National Center for Visual Arts, acquires works of living artists from the international contemporary art scene, including Asian and Chinese pieces, to further encourage artistic creation.

Part of the French Ministry of Culture, the Cnap has built one of the largest public art collections in Europe, which includes works dating back to 1791. Its collection features a variety of works from art scenes in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

“The Cnap looks back and pays tribute to great legacy artists, while simultaneously shining light on new artists and their pieces,” says director Yves Robert.

Known for its collection without walls, the Cnap lends its pieces to museums, government institutions, art galleries, art centres and various unconventional venues across the globe.

The Cnap’s portfolio also breathes life into urban spaces by exhibiting its modern or contemporary pieces in public spaces. Mostly active in France, the Cnap is looking to expand its public space activity abroad and seeks partners that can help execute its innovative concepts.

With recent exhibitions in South Korea, Japan and Cambodia, the Cnap looks to Asia to discover the vibrant and unknown art scenes across the region.

The Cnap is interested in sharing its expertise and collection through collaborations with local players and partnerships with private and public museums, including lesser-known galleries and original settings across Asia.

Staying true to its mission of showcasing art from around the globe, the Cnap has been holding the “A French Dream” exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing since February. The exhibition offers a nostalgic recollection of many Chinese artists’ time in France during their studies.