A cosmetics ingredient that protects the skin from all forms of urban pollution may sound too good to be true, but not for plant biotechnology specialist Greentech, whose breakthrough Urbalys anti-pollution agent has earned Frost & Sullivan’s New Product Innovation award this year.

Urbalys contains lignans rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties – combining several distinctive functions that set it apart from similar ingredients available in the market. It activates endogenous skin defence and cellular detoxification systems while fighting free radicals, preventing inflammation, strengthening cutaneous barrier and maintaining dermis integrity. Derived from Schisandra chinensis fruits grown in China’s Liaoning province, Urbalys can be used in applications ranging from daily skin care to anti-ageing treatment.

“For consumers, this simply translates to a smoother, refined and younger skin with radiant complexion,” says Greentech general manager Dr Jean-Yves Berthon. “More importantly, Urbalys does so using natural ingredients responsibly cultivated in cooperation with local communities, which we value as much as our customers and end-users.”

Another award-winning product that demonstrates Greentech’s expertise in combining natural ingredients with biotechnology and bioinformatics is Soliberine, a phytobioactive ingredient that shields the skin from various harmful rays including ultraviolet, infrared and blue light. Soliberine also stimulates cellular detoxification, reduces free radicals and inflammatory mediators, and protects against erythema, dryness, premature ageing and age spots.

Developing hi-tech active ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors since 1992, the group has grown with four companies – Greentech, Greensea, Biovitis and recently acquired Brazilian active ingredients supplier Mapric.

Greentech welcomes similar merger and acquisition opportunities in Asia, and partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and trademark holders. It also looks forward to further expanding its distributor network, which spans more than 30 countries.

“The next goal is to set up a commercial office in Shanghai and seek more strategic partners in Asia, where local production can help improve not just Greentech’s market reach, but also the communities we support,” Berthon says.

