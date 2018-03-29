[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Before she became royalty, Marina Gacry spent her childhood in the French countryside with her nose buried in flowers, berries and wild plants.

Gathering orange flowers, rose petals, berries, iris, sage and violets from the family garden to make a potpourri of fragrances at the age of 10, little did the future Princesse Marina de Bourbon know that her true royal legacy lay in an enduring fascination with scents.

More than three decades after marrying Prince André of the ancient House of Bourbon-Parma – and a career in interior design working with celebrities and European aristocrats – the graceful, artistic and refined Parisian icon launched her first fragrance in 1994 with the help of perfumer Laurent Bruyere.

Today, Parfums Princesse Marina de Bourbon is an elegant and sophisticated name in French luxury perfumes with a brand presence spanning 75 countries and a growing selection of opulent and uniquely designed fragrances that invoke the savoir vivre à la française.

“The originality of our fragrances comes from the brand’s history stemming from 300 years of French royalty and the princess’ personality – a blend of tradition and modernity,” says CEO Antoine de Pracomtal. “Smell – our olfactive memory – is our strongest memory. We aim to create perfumes that invoke the physical and psychological sensation of being a princess.”

One look at the latest Princesse Marina de Bourbon fragrances attests to the brand’s luxurious, sophisticated and sensual identity – a strong selling point in Asia’s upscale market of wealthy Chinese luxury goods consumers.

A pink crystal flask with a golden stopper encased in a diamond-shaped cap, Cristal Royal Rose is a floral fruity fragrance for women with top notes of rose, lemon and pear. The perfume was launched in Hong Kong in September last year and progressively across Asia-Pacific, where Princesse Marina de Bourbon is available in almost all countries.

Similarly, Cristal d’Or fuses mandarin orange and raspberry tinged with notes of jasmine, tube rose, vanilla and musk. Contained in a circular golden flask studded with square pyramids and topped with a crystal cap, Cristal d’Or was unveiled during Christmas last year.

“Asia is very new to modern perfumes, but from a macroeconomic standpoint the industry can only develop as the region grows,” Pracomtal says. “We’re simultaneously open to new markets and aim to strengthen our relationships based on trust and mutual interest. We view our distributors as true partners in our brand’s development. Although we aim to double our market size, we will remain as original, different, elegant and selective as we are.”

