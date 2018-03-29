[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

At Andrésy Confitures, producing sweet, succulent and flavoursome jams is a personal devotion and a serious business. Three generations have succeeded each other before copper cauldrons to cook the best jams based on traditional French gastronomy. Originally prepared within Yvelines’ surrounding orchards by founder René Walther, his wife Jocelyne, and the wives of boatmen from the nearby Conflans-Sainte-Honorine port, the delicious fruit pastes were sold to neighbouring retail shops and markets in Paris. Today, Andrésy Confitures products have captivated the sophisticated palates of top chefs, and are sought by the world’s finest hotels and restaurants.

Eager to maintain the family-owned company’s legacy and passion for premium fruit preparations, third-generation owner and general manager Laure Cassan with siblings Bruno and Julia match French gastronomic tradition with technological and culinary innovation. Supported by its loyal staff, most of whom are the daughters and granddaughters of the company’s early employees, Andrésy Confitures continues to offer the best products to the world.

“We buy the finest fruits from France and across Europe, and we only do high-level because we chose a long time ago to use the best ingredients, to cook them the best way possible, and to have in our partnerships the best quality of relationships,” Laure Cassan says.

Collaborating with leading French chefs, luxury hotels and culinary gems all over Europe, Andrésy Confitures offers a wide range of jams, spreads, compotes, condiments, delicacies and speciality beverages through four collections: the gastronomie range marketed under the brand Les Confitures à l’Ancienne; the prestige collection featuring the brands Andrésy Origines and Andrésy Gourmet; the “Made in France” labels And Piéral and Les Petites Parisiennes Confiturières; and the Tendance collection showcasing the Trésors de fruits brand.

Andrésy Confitures fully respects the tradition of craftsmanship and this is evident in the processes and technologies it applies to ensure the quality and safety of its products. More than 50 per cent of its supplies are guaranteed of French origin. Providing traceability from the farmer to the consumer, the company also sources products worldwide such as mangoes from India and Sakura petals from Japan to continuously improve and diversify its recipes.

“Our tools and production methods are flexible and rigorous,” says Guillaume Luquel, export manager for Asia. “We maintain the traditional way of cooking, but once the hand of man is no longer required, technology takes over with fully automatic and robotic lines producing up to 17,000 jars an hour. We can produce small quantities to launch a new range as well as in bulk to regularly meet all of our clients’ needs.”

Consequently, the company garnered the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant label in 2012. The award is given by the French government to firms that exhibit excellence in their traditional and industrial know-how. Last year, the Collège Culinaire de France also recognised Andrésy Confitures as a quality producer. These recognitions have bolstered the company’s private labelling business. Apart from choosing the size and shape of jars, and lid and label colours, clients can opt to tailor recipes according to their markets’ preferences.

“Since Andrésy makes small batches, it can do personalised items with the hotel logo and labels, and the big hotels and chefs are very sensitive to that,” Cassan says. “It is very elegant and it is important to have everything under the same brand.”

Present in 42 countries with deals kicking off in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore, Andrésy Confitures is eagle-eyed on further penetrating Asia’s refined markets. It welcomes collaborations and partnerships with like-minded distributors, chefs and first-rate culinary institutes. “Asia is a really big business place, a big holiday place too, so we have to be there,” Cassan says.

www.andresy-confitures.com