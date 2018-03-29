diptyque opens doors to sensual feast with inimitable fragrances

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Lighting one of diptyque’s best-selling candles Baies is like walking through a lush garden lined with rosebushes so thick with flowers that their fragrant, yet delicate, aroma envelopes the olfactory in their warm embrace. The opulent floral scent is accentuated by the deliciously fresh burst of blackcurrant leaves, emulating the lushness of nature.

Established by three artistic geniuses, Christiane Gautrot, Desmond Knox-Leet and Yves Coueslant, diptyque is founded on the philosophy of art of living with the senses. Tapping the brain’s ability to tie scents to memories and emotions, diptyque paints pictures and creates moments through its extensive portfolio of home and personal fragrances and skin and body care products.

“We have very Parisian roots and we want to offer our customers this special art of living experience through the senses with our positioning as a perfumer but also an artistic brand,” says managing director Fabienne Mauny.

The year 2018 is a momentous year for diptyque as it commemorates the 50th year of haute parfumerie since the launch of its first eau de toilette perfume L’Eau. From then until today, diptyque’s pride in innovation and creation burns fervently within the company, providing the inspiration needed to constantly find new ways to enliven various spaces. It has developed an electric diffuser using capsules with a fragrance-release process that can perfume rooms of up to 30 square metres. It has also added to its home fragrance line a car diffuser that uses a cold diffusion system, releasing the fragrance once the car’s ventilation turns on.

Recognising diptyque’s leadership when it comes to fragrance, customers have been supporting the company’s ever-growing portfolio, leading to double-digit growth for the home fragrance segment and even greater for the personal fragrance segment. The company’s body and skin care product lines are also gaining traction in the market.

Depending on market size, diptyque has a diversified distribution platform ranging from beauty floors, speciality stores and its own stores to online channels. Engaging its customers in markets where it opens its own stores, diptyque even developed a collection of exclusive city candles only available from their respective city boutiques. In Asia, the company has exclusive city candles for Shanghai and Tokyo. In the coming months, diptyque will be releasing a Hong Kong candle.

“We have a lot to learn from Asia. China is quite fascinating with all the social developments that are different from what we knew in Western countries. We spend time understanding how online platforms perform. We want to try to find our own way of communicating and seek new opportunities for the brand,” Mauny says.

