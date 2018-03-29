Château Guiraud cultivates fusion of sincerity and romance

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

An explosion of aroma and flavour greets the palate with every sip of Château Guiraud, 1st Great Growth Classified in 1855 or Petit Guiraud, Sauternes wine made famous by Château Guiraud for eliciting taste sensations akin to a religious experience. Legendary for its classification, Château Guiraud is gaining more prestige among today’s wine lovers as the most romantic vineyard in the Bordeaux region.

A well-balanced ecosystem has a lot to do with it. Château Guiraud is a tourist attraction in its own right as the first among the 1855 premiers to be certified

in organic farming seven years ago. The 128-hectare vineyard displays rich biodiversity with numerous varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers – enchanting visitors from the moment they enter the estate’s long tree-lined drive.

“We have a special ecological system here,” says Xavier Planty, co-owner and managing director of Château Guiraud. “My way is to organise the vineyard’s biodiversity in natural ways to help a lot of insects survive during the winter, along with the birds, the bats and the entire ecological chain. We don’t use pesticides, fungicides or any herbicides in order to maintain the natural balance of our environment. This makes our soil very, very rich and much alive, which is essential to harvesting the exuberant flavours our wine is known for.”

We aim to cultivate relationships with people who understand the promise of my brand

Xavier Planty, co-owner and managing director

Evolving yet again as a culinary destination, Château Guiraud opened La Chapelle, its very own restaurant, in February last year. It showcases good meat and locally grown vegetables, along with the very best wines from Sauternes and the rest of the Bordeaux region.

Meeting people from all over the world during wine tours and tastings at the vineyard, Planty holds Chinese culture in high esteem.

“The culture of China is so incredible, particularly their capacity for taste. They have great cooks and an amazing variety of cuisine – that is to say, they can taste better than many people I have met at the vineyard and known around the world. I am delighted, of course, with their fondness for different sensations, most especially Château Guiraud wines,” Planty says.

Château Guiraud is keen on exploring deeper encounters with wine lovers in China, and is looking to appoint brand ambassadors who understand the complexity of fine wines.

“We aim to cultivate relationships with people who understand the promise of my brand – a world of sensation, a world of taste and flavour that speak to the sincerity and romance our label stands for,” Planty says.

www.chateauguiraud.com