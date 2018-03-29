[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Considered as science fiction a few years ago, self-driving or autonomous vehicle technology is rapidly evolving. Top car makers such as Audi and Ford have announced plans to offer self-driving cars by 2021. Anticipating this trend is leading French car seat and interior components maker TESCA.

Formerly branded as Trèves, TESCA combines its 180-year-old knowledge in textile production with foaming and new technologies to provide fully finished and smart car seating solutions that support automotive makers today and in the future.

“We want to increase the autonomy of the car,” says Carl de Freitas, CEO. “Our solutions reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency. When autonomous driving takes off, consumers will increasingly be focused on the interior – the comfort, safety, reliability and the quality of textiles. We provide all of that.”

Offering tailor-made designs, TESCA’s capacity to bring ideas to life stems from its close working relationship with clients. The company assigns a specific designer to each customer and together, they conduct market analysis and determine personalised solutions that contribute to the future success of a vehicle. Backed by an in-house research and development centre holding multiple patents, TESCA expertly applies advanced features such as heating systems and sensors to a car’s interior textile and soft components.

“Our designer works with the car manufacturer’s designers up to five years prior to the launch of the car,” de Freitas says. “We think and anticipate trends with them. We define the new features together with the car makers.”

With plants in China and India, and a partner in Japan, TESCA is looking for more production partners in China and Southeast Asia to continually grow.

“Our strength is knowing design and providing new solutions,” de Freitas says. “We seek intimacy with Chinese and Asian car makers, and need partners who can assist us in the process.”

