Next to cataract, glaucoma figures as the second source of blindness among patients, according to ophthalmology market reports. Among the 120 million people in the world affected by glaucoma, the highest prevalence is in China with 22 million patients, a number growing at an average of 7.5 per cent annually.

Thanks to the China Food and Drug Administration’s (CFDA) approval of Eye Tech Care’s EyeOP1, the patients in the country are provided with an alternative non-invasive treatment that minimises risks associated with traditional options. With proprietary focused ultrasound technology, this computer-controlled medical device treats glaucoma with easy-to-perform, reproducible, non-operator-dependent therapy that is safely done in three minutes.

“We dedicate a strategy for Asia, particularly in China, to make this device an accepted standard of care for glaucoma,” says Dr Dietrich Wolf, CEO. “The CFDA approval allows good progress to our penetration of the market and the rest of Asia.”

The pioneering French technology has been recognised by the 2016 Europe Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation, and has treated about 5,000 glaucoma patients around the world since its introduction to the market. Its impressive results and convenient process have leveraged its worldwide success against other technologies for glaucoma treatment.

With an office set in Shanghai, Eye Tech Care is eyeing to introduce EyeOP1 in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia this year. Aside from expanding its markets, the Lyon-based company is also looking to partnering with the right distributors and additional capital investors from Asia.

“We are always interested in establishing contacts with investors,” Wolf says. “We have partnered with China’s Everpine Capital since 2015, and this agreement has been a welcome development for investors from the mainland and the region. From an intercultural viewpoint, we believe in the harmony and alignment of our shareholders. Meanwhile, our distributors must be reliable with a sound record in ophthalmology and good business vision.”

