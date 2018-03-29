Fertiliser expert Heliopotasse cultivates the answer to Asia’s growing demand

[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

The increase in population, food grain production and the diversification in consumption patterns of various crops contribute to the overall growth of fertiliser production in Asia. With a 60 per cent share in the usage of nitrogen fertilisers alone, the region continued to dominate the industry last year. Such rising requirements in Asia open interesting opportunities for industry expert Heliopotasse.

The French fertiliser company is recognised in the international marketing of all types of fertilisers, including nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, micronutrients and foliar fertilisers. The company’s combination of reliable service, innovative products and network of partners, producers and distributors across 55 countries are keys to its success.

“The benefit for our producers in working with us is that they have faster access to customers, thus saving in cost and time. The same applies to our distributors who can focus on sales to farmers supported by our innovative products produced in France. We provide accurate market intelligence through our international network – a real plus for them,” says managing director Jean-René Jacq.

Looking forward, the company steps ahead in the industry with the promotion of highly efficient and environmentally friendly foliar fertilisers. The fertilisers not only reduce the polluting effects of soil nutrients and improve their efficiency, but help diminish pesticide use – the conditions for sustainable farming.

Based since 2002 in Mulhouse, France, Heliopotasse is present in Italy, Egypt and Jordan through subsidiaries and commercial offices. Dealing directly with local importers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, the company also maintains a non-commercial office in Chengdu, China, developing partnerships with Chinese companies.

While pushing through its strategic entry in the growing Asian market, Heliopotasse expects China’s approval of its innovative products in the beginning of this year. “We create stronger relationships and reinforce our presence in China. Likewise, we grow substantially our foliar fertilisers business where we are present in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe,” Jacq says.

www.heliopotasse.com