[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Whether it’s about preventing a spike in blood pressure or maintaining supple skin, health and wellness are increasingly becoming the most important priority of many. Consuming supplements and nourishing edibles is now as essential to health as diet and exercise. When it comes to assuring maximum potency and quality in these health products, Bizen Chemical is the name to trust.

Established in 1971, Bizen asserts itself as one of the most reliable original design manufacturers of vitamins, health food commodities and powdered extracts from natural substances, several of which are medically recognised.

“We launched vitamin E as our core product, 47 years ago,” says Tomie Shimizu, president. “Since then, we have formed long-standing relationships with our clients and now serve the high-volume demands of an increasingly health-conscious society.”

“The biggest factor of our success that distinguishes us from our competitors is our end-to-end production”

Tomie Shimizu, president, Bizen Chemical

Bizen’s top products range from garlic and oyster extracts to omega-3 fatty acids, collagen and many more. Instead of using potentially dangerous synthetic ingredients, Bizen envisions bringing out the power of nature. Thus, it selects only the most premium substances from domestically produced natural sources.

Bizen’s delivery of authentic, superior goods has contributed to its achievements in the health, cosmetics and food and beverage industries. However, the key to many of the company’s accomplishments lies in its intensive research and development collaborations, which are further enhanced by its efficient production solutions.

“The biggest factor of our success that distinguishes us from our competitors is our end-to-end production,” Shimizu says.

Spearheading innovative projects by cooperating with Japanese universities, organisations and clients to discover newer, exclusive niche products, Bizen relentlessly challenges itself as it aims towards sports-related supplements in the near future.

Bolstered by its extensive relationship with companies in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Bizen has entered into more partnerships in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. It is open to more partnerships with other consumer health specialists, particularly in Malaysia.

www.bizen-c.co.jp