For almost two decades, Discovery Reports Group (DRG) has been the trusted voice relied on by thousands of companies worldwide to share their stories of strength to the Asian business community. Last year, the Hong Kong-based media and campaign production company, which is renowned for its special country-focused business reports, ventured into writing services to cater to companies needing assistance with content development and editorial requirements.

“DRG Communications Services serves as a reliable editorial partner to help companies organise and articulate their ideas and transform these into clear, captivating messages to better engage their intended audience,” says Angela Gaspar, DRG’s managing partner. “By partnering with us, our clients can focus more on growing their core operations.”

Launched in Singapore last year, DRG Communications Services offers professional content creation and editorial review of all corporate publications, from press releases and marketing materials to annual reports, web and social media content. It is backed by a best-in-class team of professionals in research, analysis, reporting, correspondence, production and writing that has produced premium content for the South China Morning Post, the International Herald Tribune and Fortune Magazine.

Angela Gaspar, managing partner, DRG

DRG will extend its new communications services to clients participating in the latest Japan Report. The special report highlights the strong market fundamentals of the world’s second-largest developed economy, including lucrative business opportunities. It headlines Japan’s top-ranking and niche companies, featuring their interesting stories and successes and what it took to get there. The report gives the featured organisations a valuable opportunity to highlight their strategic strengths and reach out to key markets and players in China and across Asia.

“Companies all over the world are looking to Asia for business opportunities,” Gaspar says. “With our writing services, we can help these organisations convey their message to potential customers, partners and investors in the region with utmost clarity, conciseness and polish.”

