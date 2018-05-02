[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Condominium development has been the foundation of Takara Leben’s growth for the past 45 years. Many families and individuals in Japan have called the company’s Leben condominiums and single-unit housing their home.

Engaged in land acquisition, building construction and management, the experienced property developer is eager to share its real estate know-how with local developers in Asia as it diversifies its business to include lease management and properties that support energy generation.

“We will continue to walk the path of condominium development, but we also adjust to changes in demand,” says Kazuichi Shimada, president.

From a flow-type business which mainly deals with the design, planning and selling of properties, Takara Leben will now also focus on supplementing its stock-type business, which includes income-generating properties and property management services.

“We continue to focus on the residents – those who will actually live in the houses or apartments we build. To achieve further growth, we are also starting to develop hotels and bolstering our energy generation business”

Working closely with associate companies in Japan, Takara Leben seeks to create a stable, multidimensional group that reaches clients across the country and beyond.

With proven expertise in Japanese-style marketing and long-term property maintenance management, the developer welcomes partnerships and knowledge-sharing opportunities with well-established realtors in Asia.

“After the financial crisis, apartments were built primarily for investment purposes, but we are not interested in that,” Shimada says. “We continue to focus on the residents – those who will actually live in the houses or apartments we build. To achieve further growth, we are also starting to develop hotels and bolstering our energy generation business.”

Increasing its portfolio of energy-generating facilities, Takara Leben aims, within three to five years, to manage sites that will produce at least 200 megawatts. To date, it maintains facilities that generate a total of 80MW.

With a project brewing in Vietnam, Takara Leben is primed to expand its footprint in the region as it responds to potential clients from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who are interested in acquiring Japanese properties.

