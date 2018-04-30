[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Breakthroughs in medical research have generated a myriad of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical options. In the field of digestive remedies, for instance, the brand Beauluck is renowned. Popular not only among Japanese customers, the medicine for constipation packed in a pink box is highly sought by Chinese tourists and transients whenever they visit the country.

Beauluck is among many safe, high-quality yet affordable medicines produced by Kokando Pharmaceutical. The generic drugs and OTC supplements expert provides remedies to patients’ most common ailments such as colds, insomnia, rhinitis and gastrointestinal disorders including the latest vitamin needs.

“We make reliable medicines on the basis of knowledge and experience,” says Michihiro Fujiwara, president of leading Japanese pharmaceutical company Kokando. “We stay sensitive to changes in time, and we are passionate. We are never afraid of challenges, but we pursue globalisation one step at a time.”

Adopting flexible thinking, Kokando has been engaging in pharmaceutical research for the past 36 years. A sense of responsibility to the health of people in Japan and beyond drives its commitment to continuously develop vitamin, compounded and generic drugs. Moving the company forward is a vibrant team of specialists that prioritises quality and focuses on innovation, efficiency and consumer preferences. Kokando combines advanced technology with human experience to develop pharmaceuticals that meet the latest health deficiencies.

“Even if the generics industry is getting too commercialised in Japan, Kokando insists on implementing the best quality and manufacturing management – from materials to the final product – to strengthen its ties with people around the world,” Fujiwara says.

To complement its pharmaceutical licences in Taiwan and Macau, Kokando seeks partnerships with local distributors as it cements its footprint in the region. It is set on penetrating Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia as well as North America.

“We want to meet every new demand to attain healthier lives and communities,” Fujiwara says.

www.kokando.co.jp