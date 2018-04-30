Business
Japan Business Report 2018

Japan Business Report 2018

Tsukada walks down the aisle of success with comprehensive wedding services

Company operates 23 wedding venues in Japan and seeks partnerships in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia

From traditional ceremonies held in religious structures to more contemporary celebrations in gardens or on beaches, weddings are one of the most important milestones of a person’s life. On a memorable occasion such as this, Tsukada Global leaves no stone unturned to ensure a perfect day not only for the bride and groom, but also for family, friends and other guests.

“We are a one-stop shop wedding services provider. We manage everything, from catering, dresses, tuxedos to makeup artists, flower arrangements and photo-video services. We take time to understand what clients want to give them a personalised and unforgettable experience,” says president and CEO Masayuki Tsukada.

The venue is a crucial element in a wedding. Tsukada ensures that its clients will have a variety of choices to suit their preferences, operating 23 wedding venues in Japan – from opulent guest houses to luxurious hotels. It also has the resources to manage destination weddings in Hawaii, Bali and Singapore.

We are a one-stop shop wedding services provider
Masayuki Tsukada, CEO

What started as a strategy for Tsukada to provide venues for its weddings evolved into a full-fledged hotel venture. Tsukada manages world-class hotels such as the Hotel InterContinental Tokyo Bay, The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo and Sir Winston Hotel. Tsukada also has 10 restaurants under its name, serving a variety of mouth-watering cuisines.

Just as marriage is a commitment between the couple, Tsukada seeks long-term partnerships with individuals or corporations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia that own strategically located lands that could be turned into new venues.

“Marriage is a starting point in having a family, which I think contributes to building a prosperous country. This is why it is important to find the right partner to share our vision of making dream weddings come true. We want a partner who can offer a fresh perspective, to help us understand different cultures and practices of other countries,” Tsukada says.

www.tsukada-global.holdings

 

