[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

From traditional ceremonies held in religious structures to more contemporary celebrations in gardens or on beaches, weddings are one of the most important milestones of a person’s life. On a memorable occasion such as this, Tsukada Global leaves no stone unturned to ensure a perfect day not only for the bride and groom, but also for family, friends and other guests.

“We are a one-stop shop wedding services provider. We manage everything, from catering, dresses, tuxedos to makeup artists, flower arrangements and photo-video services. We take time to understand what clients want to give them a personalised and unforgettable experience,” says president and CEO Masayuki Tsukada.

The venue is a crucial element in a wedding. Tsukada ensures that its clients will have a variety of choices to suit their preferences, operating 23 wedding venues in Japan – from opulent guest houses to luxurious hotels. It also has the resources to manage destination weddings in Hawaii, Bali and Singapore.

We are a one-stop shop wedding services provider

Masayuki Tsukada, CEO

What started as a strategy for Tsukada to provide venues for its weddings evolved into a full-fledged hotel venture. Tsukada manages world-class hotels such as the Hotel InterContinental Tokyo Bay, The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo and Sir Winston Hotel. Tsukada also has 10 restaurants under its name, serving a variety of mouth-watering cuisines.

Just as marriage is a commitment between the couple, Tsukada seeks long-term partnerships with individuals or corporations in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia that own strategically located lands that could be turned into new venues.

“Marriage is a starting point in having a family, which I think contributes to building a prosperous country. This is why it is important to find the right partner to share our vision of making dream weddings come true. We want a partner who can offer a fresh perspective, to help us understand different cultures and practices of other countries,” Tsukada says.

www.tsukada-global.holdings