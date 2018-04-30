[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Behind the essential chilled and frozen goods in supermarkets are the reliable companies that ship them there. Daito Koun, one of Japan’s most trusted and premier logistics providers, has maintained its cutting-edge brand of offering full-service logistics solutions on local and international levels, under the leadership of president Yoshisada Sone.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in December last year, Daito Koun attributes its constant growth and success over the past six decades to its steadfast belief in integrity, service to society, and gratitude.

Motivated by the satisfaction of its clients, the company stands proudly by its catch phrase: “Thank you for your arigato”.

“When a job is done, it should be done with honesty,” Sone says. “We must concentrate on what we do, and contribute to society.”

We welcome chances to expand our business field in Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar or other markets

Yoshisada Sone, president, Daito Koun

As a logistics pioneer specialising in the food industry, Daito Koun also offers its expertise in shipping, warehousing, customs brokerage and cold chain services.

Daito Koun holds a market share of 40 per cent in the field of import customs clearance of cold food products in Japan, with a view of increasing this number to 50 per cent in the next five years.

With its head office in Tokyo, and branches in Yokohama, Keiyo, Kawasaki and Osaka, and business offices in Kobe, Fukuoka and Daikoku, the company holds a secure grip on Japan’s logistics field.

Alongside expanding its market share within Japan, Daito Koun also has its eyes set on developing business overseas. The company has operated fully owned subsidiaries in China for the past 20 years, and has established itself in South Korea and Singapore. Daito Koun is open to other ventures around Asia.

“We welcome chances to expand our business field in Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar or other markets,” Sone says. “We are seeking like-minded partners, especially logistics and warehousing companies.”

www.daito-koun.co.jp