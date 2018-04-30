[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Satoshi Shiratori’s great-grandfather built Shiratori Pharmaceutical on innovation. He was the first in Japan to produce caffeine from tea leaves, and when raw materials became expensive, the company concocted its own synthetic caffeine formula. Guided by such creative genius, Shiratori Pharmaceutical celebrates its 102nd anniversary this year with a rich portfolio of fine chemicals, from active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates through to food additives and health care supplements.

“We share with our customers the accumulated results of more than a century of experience and innovation,” says Shiratori, who took the helm as company CEO in November last year.

Shiratori Pharmaceutical collaborates with educational institutions such as Kyoto University, Tohoku University and Chiba University to discover new molecules for APIs and intermediates for anticancer formulations and other treatments.

We are highly interested in the Chinese market and welcome local partners that complement our strengths

Satoshi Shiratori, CEO, Shiratori Pharmaceutical

To better serve clients comprising manufacturers of branded and generic items worldwide, Shiratori Pharmaceutical is further strengthening its research and development (R&D) capabilities. Today, about 18 per cent of all company employees are in R&D comprising mostly professionals with master’s and doctorate degrees in pharmacy or organic chemistry. The company is seen to further boost this advantage with the building of its new R&D centre in Japan this year.

Shiratori Pharmaceutical complements its technological leadership with a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. All of the company’s manufacturing facilities and processes comply with the highest global quality standards. Clients also benefit from the company’s expansive supply-chain network worldwide.

Starting with a partnership in Vietnam for its health care supplement business, Shiratori Pharmaceutical eyes a bigger role in Asia in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and China.

“We are highly interested in the Chinese market and welcome local partners that complement our strengths,” Shiratori says. “We are excited in building long-term and win-win relationships with new customers, suppliers and partners.”

www.shiratori-pharm.co.jp