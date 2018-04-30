[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

From trapping coffee grounds for a clean, robust brew to clearing polluted air of harmful allergens and particulates, paper filters have played a crucial role in preserving human health, protecting the environment and improving lives. Renowned for producing high-quality paper filters for a wide range of uses, Azumi Filter Paper has been a pioneering manufacturer of the semi-permeable media for almost a century.

Possessing unmatched industry expertise and cutting-edge research, the family-owned company partners with various universities in Japan and invests more than 10 per cent of its revenue for product development. This has resulted in the creation of some of the most efficient paper filters in the market. The company, founded in 1919, attributes its success to its niche top-grade filter papers that are custom-fit to serve the diverse needs of clients and industries.

Our advantage comes from our know-how gained from decades of perfecting technique and research. This sets us apart

Satoru Azumi, president, Azumi Filter Paper

“Our filters perform better and are of higher quality than products from other companies,” says Satoru Azumi, president. “Our advantage comes from our know-how gained from decades of perfecting technique and research. This sets us apart.”

Azumi Filter Paper serves a wide range of customers, from small- to large-scale platforms. These include applications in laboratory and science instruments, chemical factories and the food and beverage sector. Automotive filter solutions make up 30 per cent of the company’s revenue.

With factories in Osaka, Fukui and Gifu, Azumi Filter Paper is dedicated to quick delivery, quality and flexibility in meeting clients’ demands. Adhering to strict environmental regulations, the company uses a special fibre that is based on cellulose instead of harmful, non-biodegradable fibreglass. Its newly opened Gifu factory, meanwhile, makes use of the prefecture’s purest water resources in the creation of premium-quality filters.

Affiliated with businesses in Thailand and Taiwan, Azumi Filter Paper shares its expertise with the rest of the world while continuously growing with customers’ evolving needs. It looks forward to forming partnerships and expanding its reach to more Asian countries.

www.azumi-filter.co.jp