Asian students and professionals need not travel to the United States to obtain a full US academic degree. As a branch campus of America’s fifth largest provider of professional education, Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) has been offering the same level of academic excellence as the main university in Pennsylvania for the past 35 years.

“We operate as a mini university, and as such, we can educate an undergraduate major through the entire programme without requiring him or her to study in the US for two years before graduating,” says dean Dr Bruce Stronach. “Our students are registered on the US campus and receive diplomas from there.”

As Japan’s oldest and largest foreign university, TUJ is the only one of its kind in the country that offers full liberal arts undergraduate, masters and PhD programmes. What makes TUJ distinct, however, is its passion for creating students with a global mindset while providing a meaningful corporate internship programme.

“Globalisation takes place externally and internally,” Stronach says. “Whatever the border of a particular country, be it a literal wall or a trade barrier, that wall has to become permeable.”

To this end, the university maintains diversity in its student population and faculty. TUJ also collaborates with the education partners of the US campus. The institution similarly works with a diverse client base to support its corporate education division. This undertaking comprises long-running management training programmes with foreign governments, local and multinational companies, and non-governmental organisations worldwide.

Moving forward, TUJ will be able to accept more students with the opening of its new building on the Showa Women’s University campus, next year.

“We are interested in recruiting more from China,” Stronach says. “Our US campus has been active in recruiting from and developing programmes for China and we totally support them in this endeavour.”

