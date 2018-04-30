[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Asia’s continued growth across all business segments and sizes is fuelling demand for a

full range of financial products amid fast-changing technologies. Financial service specialist NEC Capital Solutions aims to help the region face diverse business challenges, capitalising on its long-standing experience with various clients, including public and large corporations in Japan.

“Our track record working with government and municipal clients is a testament to a high-quality and trustworthy service, on which our increasingly global clients have come to rely,” says president Tomoo Imazeki.

Established in 1978, NEC Capital Solutions initially focused on leasing equipment from Japanese multinational information and communications technology (ICT) services and products expert NEC. It has evolved into a full-range, one-stop financial solutions provider after listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2005.

Tomoo Imazeki, president, NEC Capital Solutions

“Leveraging an expertise to handle ICT products of NEC, NEC Capital Solutions’ wealth of ICT knowledge extends beyond leasing and into life cycle management of ICT assets,” Imazeki says.

NEC Capital Solutions has diversified into four business segments: leasing and instalment, business lending, financial services through subsidiary investment bank Risa Partners, and other businesses – including transaction fees and generation and sales of solar energy. In 2012, it started its global business by setting up subsidiaries in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. It continues to look for business opportunities mainly for ICT products.

Key to achieving the company’s ambitions is a group vision based on the “creating shared value” concept, which guides NEC Capital Solutions in generating economic value and also in creating social value.

In addition to upholding its vision, the company aims to develop new business areas in Japan targeted at various flourishing industries such as energy, health care, agriculture and tourism.

“We have identified what kind of company we want to be in 10 years – to be a global solution service company that aims to enhance social value with customers,” Imazeki says.

