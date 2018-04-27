[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

Beyond providing clear vision and optimum eye protection, eyewear specialist Owndays ensures that its spectacle frames and sunglasses also make customers feel refreshed and delighted – and with a sense of individuality.

Owndays understands its customers completely, coming to the market with a personal touch. Believing that trends are driven by young and dynamic individuals coming into their own and expressing their identity in different ways, it provides 18 house brands that carry more than 1,500 styles for men, women and children. The glasses are all planned and designed in Japan, conceptualised to suit every possible mood.

The personal touch extends to the in-store experience. Eye specialists provide undivided attention to customers, no matter how long it takes to choose a pair. About 80 per cent of customers get their eyeglasses on the same day, often within 20 minutes. Owndays’ pricing is easy to understand and the standard package guarantees high-index aspheric lenses equipped with ultraviolet protection and soil-resistant coating.

Offerings such as a one-month window for refunds, one-year warranties on frames and lens visual performance, and a 50 per cent discount on a replacement pair inspire brand loyalty. Customer engagement is made more robust with meet-the-CEO events and fan gatherings tied to social media following, which runs into tens of thousands across several platforms.

“We thought it would be interesting to take our business model overseas as kind of a fast fashion of eyewear. Our first foray in Singapore did very well, so we have started expanding across Southeast Asia,” says Shuji Tanaka, group CEO.

Since its initial launch overseas in 2013, Owndays has grown its presence to 220 stores across 11 markets. Rising to the challenge of fast-paced growth, it invites similarly customer-centric companies across China, South Korea and Southeast Asia to become franchise partners. Owndays aims to have 500 stores within five years.

