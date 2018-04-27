[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

There is one paper printing solutions company that the government, the health care industry and the majority of business leaders trust in Japan. Kobayashi Create serves 20,000 clients across various industries, and covers 80 per cent of the market for medical e-bracelets (E-Brace) and magnetic paper used by parking and credit card companies in the country. If a person pays utilities, owns a credit card or has availed of parking and medical services in Japan, there is a big possibility that the individual has encountered at least one of Kobayashi Create’s paper products.

The 80-year-old company is an institution in Japan, and its insatiable passion for innovation to assist people’s lives drives its goal of providing the latest high-quality printing solutions and anti-counterfeit documentations.

“Our technologies are conventional, but by combining them and applying innovation, we create the latest product that we can distribute to a wider market or to any country,” says Tomonari Kobayashi, president.

From a B2B model, Kobayashi Create now directly reaches out to consumers as its printing technology can produce different types of paper. These include recording paper that applies the black light system used by governments; magnetic paper for parking tickets and slips; thermo-chromic ink paper, applied in passports and identification cards (ID) to deter falsification; and the quick response code reports, which can also be accessed via the free voice code application Uni-Voice. Other specialities are the thermal paper used in Toyota’s kanban or inventory-control system and a medical printer for blood-sample labelling being distributed in China.

There are a lot of printing companies that are struggling to survive globally, and if we can come in to assist and cooperate with them, we can have an exchange of technologies to expand our businesses together

Tomonari Kobayashi, president, Kobayashi Create

“Our whole business is anchored on our research and development team,” Kobayashi says. “We have a huge team of specialists who deliberate and produce products that satisfy our clients’ detailed requests.”

With increasing interest in preventive care, Kobayashi Create sees the health care industry as a burgeoning field. Following the reputation of its safe and non-itchy E-Brace made of polyurethane resin which is a soft material like no other, the company is keen on collaborating with universities, research, municipal and governmental institutions, and other printing companies to further develop and distribute its medical equipment and auto-labelling products. Through distributors and joint ventures, it also intends to sell to mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea.

“There are a lot of printing companies that are struggling to survive globally, and if we can come in to assist and cooperate with them, we can have an exchange of technologies to expand our businesses together,” Kobayashi says.

www.k-cr.jp