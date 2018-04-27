[Country Business Reports interviews and articles by Discovery Reports www.discoveryreports.com]

A proud pioneer in the eye care industry in Japan, SEED continues to visualise a bright, forward-looking future for the company while it remains as the leading manufacturer of high-quality contact lens solutions in Japan and across the rest of Asia.

Realising the success of SEED since its launch of Japan’s first research into contact lenses in 1951 is highly attributed to the company’s development of a wide range of eye care solutions that prioritises customers’ safety and convenience more than anything else. The company is known for SEED 1dayPure moisture, the first daily disposable lenses manufactured in Japan that contain a natural moisturising agent; SEED Eye coffret 1day UV that enhances women’s beauty; and major glass frame brands such as Vivid Moon, plusmix and ViVi fleurs, among others.

One of the key features of the company is our ability to produce our own materials for medical-oriented contact lens

Masahiro Urakabe, president and CEO , SEED

SEED’s commitment to technological research in medical optics aims to provide customer satisfaction and ease of use. Aside from the SEED Konosu Research Institute, SEED also partners with industry experts and domestic and overseas academic institutes to continually explore material and product development.

“One of the key features of the company is our ability to produce our own materials for medical-oriented contact lens,” says SEED’s president and CEO, Masahiro Urakabe.

It also shows commitment to growth within the global contact lens market and focus on creating the latest solutions such as smart contact lenses. “Our current production capacity is set at 37.5 million pieces of disposable lenses per month,” Urakabe says. “With the establishment of our new facility, we are expecting an additional 5 million disposable lenses in monthly production this year.”

The extensive development of sales channels in Asia and Europe, and the presence of its overseas subsidiaries in mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and a representative office in Vietnam, help SEED achieve a clearer vision of the region’s fast-growing industry of eye care solutions.

www.seed.co.jp